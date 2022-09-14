Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, spotted 'getting cozy' amid dating rumours

The couple are rumoured to be dating after being spotted together at a party in New York.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid have been pictured 'getting cozy' at a party in New York.

Rumours of a budding romance between the 47-year-old and 27-year-old started after Leo split with his actress ex Camila Morrone, who just turned 25.

This would be the first time that the Oscar winner would have dated someone over the age of 25, as well as a mother.

Gigi Hadid has a child with her ex Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty Images

Leo has famously never dated a woman over 25. Picture: Getty Images

Photos were snapped at an exclusive party in Soho, New York which show the pair leaning in close as they spoke to each other.

Sources have told Page Six that they have moved their romance into a more intimate phase, but are 'taking it slow'.

DiCaprio and his ex Camila Morrone split in June 2022, just after she turned 25. The actor has famously never dated a girl over 25 - and his string of exes include Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen.

Leo dated actress Camila Morrone until she turned 25. Picture: Getty Images

The source went on to say that they've mostly hung out in a group setting, but have started going on dates as a pair, but are not yet "exclusive".

Leo's dating habits have been a subject of mockery due to the fact he has never dated a girl over 25. the 47-year old may now have broken this habit.

Gigi Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik, and they share a two-year-old daughter, Khai, together.