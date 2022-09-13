Inside Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday celebrations in LA

Beyoncé threw a lavish celebration over the weekend for her 41st birthday and an abundance of celebrity guests turned up.

Beyoncé threw a huge birthday party for herself over the weekend in Bel Air, California.

Naturally, husband Jay-Z was pictured there, as well as an abundance of celebs including Drake, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Offset.

The 'Renaissance' singer threw the bash in a mansion in California, and fans were quick to speculate on the theme, and even if exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have bumped into each other since the birth of their second child.

Beyoncé turned 41 last week (pictured with husband Jay- Z). Picture: Getty Images

Reportedly, the theme for Beyonce's birthday bash was roller disco, and most attendees outfits seemed to fit the theme.

Reality star Kim Kardashian entered the party alone, and wore a red zebra print all-in-one catsuit.

Other guests attended in retro outfits, including actress Zendaya, who wore a blonde wig to the party, and Kerry Washington, who posted a video of her full tassel look.

TMZ reports that guests started arriving at the Bel Air mansion at around 10.30pm, and eventually spotted leaving around 3am.

Rapper Drake arrived in the same car as Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, where he faced his ex after welcoming their second child together via surrogate.

The NBA player has four children by three different baby mamas, and should have the exes bumped in to each other, it may have gotten frosty.

After welcoming their second child together in August 2022, Khloe received full custody of their son, while the pair continue to co-parent their daughter True.

Beyoncé famously had a roller-themed 21st birthday party, and had the same twenty years later. Picture: Getty Images

Reportedly rapper Drake only stayed at the party for ten minutes, but in this time managed to snap a picture of personalised socks which read 'Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Extravaganza'.

Fans were quick to talk about the party on social media, and one said "insane how the entire industry was at Beyoncé’s birthday."

Another said "where's my invite fr", and we have to agree with that one.

