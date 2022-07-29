Beyoncé hints at Jay-Z cheating scandal on new album

Beyoncé has referenced husband Jay-Z's cheating scandal, which was first revealed in her last project, Lemonade.

Beyoncé has hinted at husband Jay Z's cheating scandal in new tracks off of her album Renaissance.

The singer has finally released her long-awaited seventh studio album, which features 16 tracks including summer anthem 'BREAK MY SOUL'.

In multiple songs, Beyoncé referenced her relationship with husband Jay-Z, and first spoke about his infidelity in 2016's Lemonade as 'Becky with the good hair'.

Bey used the song 'PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA', and sung 'We don't need the world's acceptance'.

'They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy.'

The couple have been together for 21 years and married in 2008 in a secret wedding.

Beyoncé shared a rare picture of her three children in the lead-up to the album release. Picture: Instagram

Bey also hinted at the women that Jay-Z is rumoured to have been with in the track 'ALIEN SUPERSTAR'.

She sings: 'I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one'.

'Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted, contradicted, keep him addicted.'

Bey and Jay have been together for over 20 years. Picture: Getty Images

Jay and Bey have three children together - Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.

On single 'Virgo's Groove', she sings 'There is nothing that I want as much as I want you, a psychic here told me we got s**t to do'.

'We ain’t got time like we used to, but we still shine like we used to, we still grind like we used to, we cut ties when we need to'.

