Beyoncé removes offensive lyric from new album after being criticised online

Beyoncé is re-recording a song from her new album after facing backlash over an offensive lyric.

Last week, Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance, to the delight of eager fans who have waited over six years for Bey's return.

The album boasts 16 tracks of a dance and disco vibe, however one song has caused controversy for an offensive lyric.

The track 'Heated' faced backlash for containing a lyric that can be viewed as demeaning to those who are disabled.

In one line, Bey sings "Sp*zzin' on that ass, sp*z on that ass", which has been called out by disability charities and fans.

She is facing criticism for using this ableist slur, and disability advocates have been calling her out.

"Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo", one wrote on Twitter.

Singer Lizzo was also called out by using the same word on her track "GRRRLS".

Within days, she apologised and re-released the song without the slur. Lizzo wrote in a statement that she would "never want to promote derogatory language".

Beyoncé has now revealed via her publicist that she will be re-recording the song without the lyric.

The singer's publicist told the BBC that the word, which can carry a non-offensive meaning in the US, was "not used intentionally in a harmful way".

It "will be replaced in the lyrics", they added, but didn't give a timescale.