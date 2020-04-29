Kylie Jenner deletes bikini selfie after confused fans call out "Photoshop fail"

Kylie Jenner deleted one of her latest bikini selfies after she was accused of Photoshopping herself. Picture: Instagram

The makeup maven, 22, was hailed "the worst" at editing her pictures.

Kylie Jenner took down one of her latest bikini photos after fans called her out for using Photoshop.

The 22-year-old beauty business owner has been isolating at her newly-purchased $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia, where she's been relaxing and taking selfies aplenty.

However, her latest effort raised a few eyebrows among fans after they spotted a glaring editing fail where the edge of the pool she was posing at appeared to drastically curve.

The edge of Kylie's new pool can be seen dipping underneath her leg. Picture: Instagram

Kylie swiftly deleted the image before reuploading it within a sequence of other selfies with the caption 'taco tuesday', craftily cropping out the Photoshop fail.

But fans had already caught wind of the situation, with one arguing, "Kylie you are the worst using photoshop".

"kylie jenner too rich keep failing at facetune. girl let some professionals photoshop ur pics," wrote another.

Kylie you are the worst using photoshop pic.twitter.com/eoGOsG0BqA — Leo (@wichocantu98) April 28, 2020

kylie jenner too rich keep failing at facetune. girl let some professionals photoshop ur pics — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖟 (@thefakeaaliyah) April 28, 2020

Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead and then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aThXlDwMul — barsin (@barsin72509373) April 28, 2020

The mother-of-one, who has been isolating ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi, recently sent social media into overtire with her twerking skills.

Kylie's BFF Anastasia 'Stassie Baby' Karanikolaou shared a video of herself alongside the Jenner, who was wearing a black string bikini, dancing up a storm to the viral Tiger King remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit single 'Savage'.