Kodak Black trolled for shooting his shot at Zendaya in "delusional" jail poem

17 February 2020, 12:28

Kodak Black writes love poem to Zendaya from jail
Kodak Black writes love poem to Zendaya from jail. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kodak Black is currently in jail, but he's decided to share some love for Zendaya with a Valentine's love poem.

Kodak Black was sentenced to almost four years in prison back at the end of 2019 and since then he's complained numerous times at what he claims is unfair treatment during his time behind bars.

> Kodak Black claims he is being "killed slowly" in jail during lengthy Instagram statement

Now, the rapper has decided to share a Valentine's Day poem about Euphoria actress Zendaya with the world via his Instagram account and its left people confused.

Writing in a post which he later deleted, Kodak Black said, "Zoolin in a ice box, Frozen in time, But mentally you're my Valentine. Hope I made you smile with this poem, I'm thinking bout you all the way home".

The 'ZeZe' rapper went on to say, "P.S. Don't make me beat Spider-Man up" in relation to Zendaya's role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Shortly after Kodak posted his love note about Zendaya on Instagram, people shared their feelings on social media and were left wondering where Kodak's public display of love for Zendaya had come from.

One person wrote, 'Im deadass as delusional as Kodak Black shooting his shot at Zendaya via an IG picture of a poem while behind bars and idec ....', whilst another added, 'the fact that Kodak dropped a love song/poem and @ Zendaya on IG has me crying'.

Kodak Black has also removed all of the accounts he was previously following and is now only following Zendaya on his Instagram.

Zendaya has been closely linked to Jacob Elordi in the recent past, so it seems as though Kodak Black may have some competition on his hands when it comes to winning the actress' affections.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Hudson brought viewers to tears with her Kobe Bryant tribute at the NBA All-Stars game.

Jennifer Hudson leaves viewers in tears with emotional Kobe Bryant tribute performance

Jennifer Hudson

Chris Brown has received backlash for posting an old video of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day.

Chris Brown labelled "obsessed" after posting old video of ex Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day

Chris Brown

Eminem labelled the Kobe Bryant of Hip Hop by Big Daddy Kane

Eminem is the "Kobe Bryant of Hip Hop", according to Big Daddy Kane

Eminem

Caroline Flack found dead aged 40

Caroline Flack found dead: Love Island stars mourn show's former presenter

Trending

Cardi B hints that she's working on a new album

Cardi B has started working on her new album & says she’s "5 hits" deep

Cardi B

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme

50 Cent

Lil Pump has been trolled after announcing this retirement

Lil Pump savagely trolled after announcing he's retiring from music
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is preparing to drop his new album.

The Weeknd new album 'After Hours': release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

The Weeknd