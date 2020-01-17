Kodak Black claims he is being "killed slowly" in jail during lengthy Instagram statement

Kodak Black has detailed his experience of solitary confinement in an Instagram post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Floridian rapper Kodak Black has issued a lengthy statement, detailing his mistreatment in jail.

Kodak Black has written an open letter to his fans from behind bars on Instagram. In the heartfelt message, the "ZeZe" rapper reveals his experience of solitary confinement. He also details how he has allegedly been getting mistreated.

On Thursday (Jan. 16), there was a statement released on Kodak's Instagram account, sharing the alleged inhumane conditions he's currently facing as an inmate at the Miami Federal Detention Center.

Kodak also accused the FDC of a conspiring against him and organising him getting having jumped.

Kodak began "Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date," Kodak wrote.

"There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority."

"She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to."

Kodak continued by detailing alleged issues with his visitation.

"One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to 'Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list,' he wrote.

"For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole."

Kodak continued "Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well."

He added "My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast."

The 22-year-old rapper said"I brought it o their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it."

Kodak added that they "are strategically killing me slowly in here" as he ended the note.

