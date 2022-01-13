Kodak Black 'spotted in NSFW moment' during hockey game

13 January 2022, 15:07

The No Flockin rapper had Twitter in a frenzy after a clip of him twerking with ex-girlfriend and rapper Mellow Rackz went viral for all the wrong reasons

Kodak Black had fans assuming he was having sex at a recent NHL game in Miami after a video of him vigorously twerking with his ex-girlfriend and artist Mellow Rackz surfaced on Twitter.

Kodak Black challenges Jay-Z to a Verzuz hit-for-hit battle

Back in December, the 'Super Gremlin' rapper put a ring on his baby mama and girlfriend Maranda Johnson's finger during her baby shower.

In the video, Kodak is seen dancing with a woman whilst she bent over in the VIP suite at the FLA Live Arena as the Florida Panthers were taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

After the clip was uploaded to Twitter, fans were stunned, assuming that Kodak – whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri – was indeed having intercourse with the woman in question.

Rapper Kodak Black and fiancé Mellow Rackz at the Vancouver Canucks v Florida Panthers in Florida on January 11, 2022
Rapper Kodak Black and fiancé Mellow Rackz at the Vancouver Canucks v Florida Panthers in Florida on January 11, 2022. Picture: Getty

Twitter user @David954FLA, who is responsible for the clip later confirmed on his Twitter account that the rapper was indeed just twerking typing:

"I took the original video and I know they weren’t having sex lol".

Moments later, Katie Gaus of Bally Sports Florida, who was at the NHL game and near the twerking session also took to Twitter to confirm they were just twerking.

"Was right there and saw it from lower bowl - was just twerking!!" she wrote.

The official NHL Twitter account deleted a welcoming tweet to Kodak Black after the video made headlines. The tweet that featured two photos of the 'Dying to Live' rapper read: "Oh, hey there @KodakBlack1K".

