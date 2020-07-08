Kim & Kourtney Kardashian roasted for throwing 'gang signs’ in resurfaced photo

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian throw up ‘gang sings’ in hilarious throwback photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian shock fans with a resurfaced a photo, showing the sisters "throwing up gang signs".

California rapper Blueface recently resurfaced a throwback photo of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian from their teen years.

The photo was originally posted for national sibling day back in 2017, when Kim paid tribute to Kourt on Twitter, However, its made a resurgence online, due to the "Thotiana" rapper.

On Monday (Jul 6) Blueface posted a photo which shows Kim and Kourtney holding up crip affiliated gang signs in a throwback photo.

The sisters look somewhere between their high school teen years in the photo. Blueface captioned the photo he uploaded to his Instagram story "SYoooYard", poking fun at the pair.

American blog TheShadeRoom caught wind of Blueface's post, then uploaded it to their Instagram account.

Fans ushered in the comment section with hilarious jokes and commentary on the photo.

One fan wrote "They throwing up the C for Calabasas not Crip lol", while another chimed in writing, in the word of Cardi B "What was the REASON?😭😭😭😭😭 have I missed something?🤣🤣🤣".

Another Instagram user wrote "10 faces ago" hinting to the Kardashian's alleged facial surgery. Many fans agreed that Kourtney "is the only sister that looks the same" from her teen years.

Last month, the Blueface received backlash after uploaded a video where he asks a store assistant for a "George Floyd discount".

The "Viral" rapper also had a public online feud with New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – who laughed at Blueface's sales numbers for his recent album and alleged that he buys fake watches.

See other reactions to Kim & Kourt's throwback photo below.

Fans comment on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Many fans claim Kourtney is the only sister who looks the same from their teen years. Picture: Instagram

Fans hilariously react to Kim & Kourtney's gang signs photo. Picture: Instagram

Fan pokes fun after discovering the sister's gang signs photo. Picture: Instagram