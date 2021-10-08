Kim Kardashian on SNL: When it’s on & how to watch in the UK

Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut on Saturday Night Live - here’s how to watch it and when it’ll be on.

Kim Kardashian has signed up to host her first-ever Saturday Night Live.

The SKIMS owner is set to make her hosting debut alongside Halsey and she’s been prepping for the big day, taking to Twitter to share a teaser promo with the songstress.

Kim’s ex Kanye West is said to be helping her prepare for her SNL appearance, according to this publication, amid rumours they’ve ‘put their divorce on hold’.

Here’s the full lowdown on Kim’s SNL appearance from when it’s on and how to watch it in the UK…

Kim Kardashian is set to host SNL for the first time. Picture: KimKardashian/Twitter

When is Kim Kardashian hosting SNL?

Kim is set to make her SNL hosting debut this weekend on Saturday, October 9.

The mother-of-four has shared her excitement for her upcoming appearance and even joked in the promo clip that the hosting duties were ‘so easy’.

Kim Kardashian is making her hosting debut on SNL. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

How to watch Kim Kardashian on SNL in the UK

For UK fans, you will be able to catch Kim’s SNL appearance the day after it airs in the US.

Saturday Night Live airs on Sundays at 9pm BST on Sky Comedy.

Clips will also be available to rewatch on YouTube after it airs.

