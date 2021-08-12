Keyshia Cole late mother Frankie Lons funeral: Location, date, time & more

Keyshia Cole late mother Frankie Lons funeral: Location, date, time & more. Picture: Getty

Keyshia Cole has revealed details for a public memorial for her late mother Frankie Lons. Here's what we know so far...

Keyshia Cole's mother Frankie Lons passed away last month after celebrating her 61st birthday. The news devastated many as she was a loved figure on the scene.

The grieving songstress has revealed there will be a public memorial held to celebrate the life of Frankie Lons.

Frankie Lons passed away from a fatal overdose in July 2021. Picture: Getty

Reports of Frankie Lons' passing emerged on July 19th, revealing she had suffered an overdose after celebrating her 61st birthday in Oakland.

According to TMZ, Keyshia's brother Sam revealed he had been says checking in with Frankie daily and trying to help her stay clean during her drug addiction battle.

The 'Love' singer has previously paid tribute to her mother in an emotional post on Instagram.

Now, she has revealed the details of her mother's funeral. Here's what we know so far.