Jonathan Majors sparks discussion as he hires jailed reality star Jen Shah's lawyer

31 March 2023, 11:40

The internet has started talking after Jonathan Majors has hired the same lawyer as now-incarcerated reality star Jen Shah.

Jonathan Majors has gotten people talking after hiring the same lawyer as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah, who is now in jail for wire fraud.

The attorney Priya Chaudhry is representing the Creed actor after he was arrested on charges for assault last week in New York.

The name rang bells for those aware of reality star Jen Shah, who is now in prison for over 6 years for her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme.

Jonathan Majors 'charged with assault and harassment' after arrest

Jonathan Majors at the 2023 Oscars.
Jonathan Majors at the 2023 Oscars. Picture: Getty
Jen Shah is known for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Jen Shah is known for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Picture: Getty

Chaudhry previously defended the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star in a criminal case mere months ago.

According to her website, Priya Chaudhry has completed over 40 jury trials in 20 years of practice, and the connection between Majors and Shah has sparked discussion online.

"WAIT jonathan majors has the same lawyer as Jen Shah?" one user wrote on Twitter.

What does recanted mean? Jonathan Majors' accuser recants assault allegations

Another said: "The way Jonathan majors got the same lawyer as Jen shah I’m shaking."

Majors was charged with assault, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.

Chaudhry has maintained that he is innocent and "look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

