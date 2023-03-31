Jonathan Majors sparks discussion as he hires jailed reality star Jen Shah's lawyer

Jonathan Majors has gotten people talking after hiring the same lawyer as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah, who is now in jail for wire fraud.

The attorney Priya Chaudhry is representing the Creed actor after he was arrested on charges for assault last week in New York.

The name rang bells for those aware of reality star Jen Shah, who is now in prison for over 6 years for her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme.

Jonathan Majors at the 2023 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Jen Shah is known for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Picture: Getty

Chaudhry previously defended the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star in a criminal case mere months ago.

According to her website, Priya Chaudhry has completed over 40 jury trials in 20 years of practice, and the connection between Majors and Shah has sparked discussion online.

"WAIT jonathan majors has the same lawyer as Jen Shah?" one user wrote on Twitter.

Not Jonathan Majors literally having the same defence attorney as Jen Shah pic.twitter.com/wNDX6tBcjO — Aidan (@aidanthereup) March 26, 2023

reading jonathan majors' lawyer was also jen shah's, ok it is coming together — ashley ray (honeycomb) (@theashleyray) March 30, 2023

Another said: "The way Jonathan majors got the same lawyer as Jen shah I’m shaking."

Majors was charged with assault, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.

Chaudhry has maintained that he is innocent and "look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."