J Hus on-off girlfriend Loz shares first photo of their newborn baby daughter

J Hus on-off girlfriend Loz shares first photo of their newborn baby daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Model Loz has shared the first photos of her and rapper J Hus' baby daughter on Instagram.

J Hus and his on-off girlfriend Loz have welcomed their first child. The rapper and model shocked fans when Loz hinted at the 'Play Play' artist being the father of her child in April.

Now, it is confirmed that the on-off couple are both parents to their daughter, Mahalia Jallow, as she has the same last name as J Hus (real name Momodou Jallow).

Loz took to Instagram to announce she had given birth, while revealing the first photo of their daughter.

While Loz did not show their baby girls face, the photo showed the back of her head, while she was pictured laying on her mother's chest.

The newborn baby was wearing a cute pink onesie, decorated with stars and moons shapes.

Loz shares first photo of her and J Hus' baby girl, Mahalia Jallow. Picture: Instagram/@itslozxo

Loz was wearing a necklace of her daughter's name 'Mahalia' from Precise Jewellers – who she credited in the post.

The model wrote: "Mahalia Jallow. To say I’m overwhelmed would be an understatement, I’m so happy & thankful that my little princess made it into the world safely.

Thank you @precisejewellers for bringing my vision to life" along with several bow, party and celebration emojis.

Fans sent Loz and J Hus congratulatory messages in her comment section under the post.

One fan wrote: "Congratulations Lorraine. what a beautiful name" while another added " what a blessing, congratulations angel".

Loz shares a photo of the necklace. Picture: Instagram/@itslozxo

Loz first announced her pregnancy on Monday (Apr 12) by sharing multiple photos of her birthday and gender reveal celebration.

She was pictured wearing a long gold dress, debuting her baby bump for the first time.

Loz showed her baby bump for the first time back in April. Picture: Instagram/@itslozxo

Loz hinted at J Hus being the father of her child on Snapchat, when she was seen rubbing her baby bump while playing J Hus' 2020 track "Big Conspiracy" in the background.

She captioned the video "she loves her dads music already" hinting that J Hus was the father, and confirming that she is having a girl child.

Fans are super excited and have congratulated Loz following her post. Some fans have expressed they are shocked that Loz and J Hus are having a baby after Loz confirmed they had broken up.

It is still not clear whether the pair are together or not. However, they have welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world.

Congratulations to Loz and J Hus.