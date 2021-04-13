Loz hints on-off boyfriend J Hus is the father of her child

J Hus trends on Twitter after Loz alludes to the rapper being her child's father in a new video.

J Hus has become trending on Twitter after his on-off girlfriend Loz hinted that he is the father of her child.

On Tuesday (Apr 13) The social media star took to Snapchat to show off her belly bump, while wearing a tight figure hugging pink top.

Loz reveals she's pregnant and debuts her baby bump in sweet Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Loz – real name Lorraine – first announced her pregnancy on Monday (Apr 12), sharing photos of her birthday and gender reveal celebration.

The star shared several photos of herself in a gold floor length gown, debuting her baby bump for the first time.

However, she revealed that she is expecting a girl on Snapchat, and hinted at J Hus being her childs father.

In the snap Loz uploaded, she is seen rubbing her baby bump while playing J Hus' 2020 track "Big Conspiracy" in the background.

Loz shares a snap rubbing her baby bump, alluding to J Hus being her child's father. Picture: Snapchat

The "Shaku On The Beat" singer captioned the video "She loves her dads music already" with a laughing face emoji, leading fans to suspect Hus is the father of her baby.

Shortly after Loz shared the video, J Hus' became trending on Twitter, with many fans shocked at her alleged revelation.

Fans were taken aback by the news, as it was publicly known that the pair had split a few years ago.

One fan wrote "J hus having a kid with loz? Say less", while another added "j hus is loz’s babydad? safe man" on Twitter.

See Twitter reactions to the news below.

