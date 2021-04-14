Who is J Hus' on-off girlfriend Lorraine 'Loz' Smith?

Loz hinted that J Hus is the father of her child while cradling her baby bump in a sweet video.

J Hus' on-off girlfriend Loz recently became trending on Twitter after hinting that the UK rapper is her child's father.

Loz announced that she was pregnant on Sunday (Apr 11), which is also her 24th birthday on Instagram

Loz announces her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of her cradling her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

The star shared several photos of herself in a gorgeous gold floor length gown, debuting her baby bump.

She captioned the photos: “Two blessings in one! Your girl is having a baby, to say I’m overwhelmed would be an understatement but I’m so excited to begin this new chapter of my life.”

J Hus is a British rapper, singer, and songwriter. Picture: Getty

Following her pregnancy reveal, Loz took to snapchat with a video of her rubbing her baby bump in a pink top.

She alluded to J Hus being the father of her baby when she played his track "Big Conspiracy" in the background and captioned the post "She loves her dads music already" along with a laughing emoji.

Fans of the pair were shocked, as it was believed that they were no longer together.

But who is Loz? Here's everything we know about the social media star.