J Hus Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tour 2023: dates, tickets, venues & more

3 August 2023, 09:57

J Hus Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tour 2023: date, tickets, venue & more.

Here's how you can get tickets for J Hus' upcoming tour.

J Hus is embarking on his first solo headline tour since 2017 to celebrate the release of his third studio album 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard'.

The rapper's latest project features stellar collaborations from the likes of Burna Boy, Jorja Smith and Drake.

Here's everything you need to know about J Hus' upcoming tour.

J Hus is embarking on a tour towards the end of 2023.
J Hus is embarking on a tour towards the end of 2023. Picture: Live Nation

When are J Hus' Tour Dates?

The tour will kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena October 28th and end with two dates at London’s The O2 on November 5th & 6th.

He will also visit Manchester on 1st November and Birmingham on 2nd November.

Here is the full list of UK tour dates:

  • October 28th Dublin 3Arena
  • October 30th Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • November 1st Manchester AO Arena
  • November 2nd Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • November 5th London The O2
  • November 6th London The O2

This will be J Hus' first solo headline tour since 2017.
This will be J Hus' first solo headline tour since 2017. Picture: Getty

How can I get tickets to J Hus' tour?

Tickets are already on sale for the 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard' tour.

You can purchase tickets here.

Beautiful and Brutal Yard is that long-awaited third album from Hus. Named after the patois-influenced slang term for home, the title is a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart.

