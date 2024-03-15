Is Vybz Kartel free yet and how long has he been in prison?

The dancehall artist has had his 2014 murder conviction overturned by a judge in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican dancehall artist, has had his conviction for murder overturned by UK judges.

The 48-year-old was originally given a life sentence in 2014 for the killing of his associate Clive 'Lizard' Williams in Jamaica.

Now, he has appealed this conviction, but when is Vybz Kartel released and how long has he been in prison for?

Vybz Kartel pictured in 2005. Picture: Getty