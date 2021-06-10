Irina Shayk dating history: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West
10 June 2021, 15:23
Who is Irina Shayk dating? Is she single? Here's who the supermodel has been romantically linked to over the years.
Irina Shayk has recently been romantically linked to rapper Kanye West, following their romantic getaway in Provence, France.
The pair celebrated Kanye's 44th birthday together and arrived in New Jersey on a private jet following the celebrations.
The Victoria's Secret model is the first woman to be romantically attached to Kanye following his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
But who has Irina Shayk dated before? Here's everything you need to know about the model's
Kanye West
Rumours of Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been said to have been dating since March.
The pair were rumoured to have hung out in New York City in late April, when Kanye was there for DMX's celebration of life.
The supermodel was spotted wearing a custom DMX memorial shirt before it went to general public sale.
The custom X shirts were designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by the Yeezy brand, and Kanye helped raise over $1 million for DMX's family with the profits.
A source told US site DeuxMoi: " Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper's baby mama."
The pair later fuelled rumours when photos of Shayk spending time with Kanye West in France were published by the Daily Mail in June 2021.
Kanye and Irina went on a romantic getaway for his 44th birthday celebrations in Porvence, France.
It comes four months after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian.
Vito Schanbel
Shayk sparked rumours she was dating art dealer after being spotted in New York in March 2020.
A source revealed that Vito had always been interested in Irina, since they met a few years prior.
However, not much came from their situation.
Bradley Cooper
Four months after her split with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Russian model was spotted with Bradley Cooper at a Broadway production of Finding Neverland.
In May 2015, Shayk and Cooper made their relationship official after sharing a kiss in public.
In November 2016, reports emerged that Shayk and Cooper were expecting their first child.
The supermodel teased her pregnancy after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a noticeable baby bump.
The pair welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. Two years late, in June 2019 Cooper and Shayk's relationship came to an end.
A source told Us Weekly that month that the former couple hadn’t “been getting along for a while” and “were not in a great place."
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldso and Shayk first sparked dating rumours after the pair met in 2010.
While the couple kept their relationship fairly lowkey at the beginning, they shared a glimpse at their relationship when they worked together on a nude photo shoot for the June 2014 cover of Vogue Spain.
After five years of dating, Shayk and Ronaldo split in January 2015.