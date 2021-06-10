Irina Shayk dating history: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West

Irina Shayk dating history: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Who is Irina Shayk dating? Is she single? Here's who the supermodel has been romantically linked to over the years.

Irina Shayk has recently been romantically linked to rapper Kanye West, following their romantic getaway in Provence, France.

The pair celebrated Kanye's 44th birthday together and arrived in New Jersey on a private jet following the celebrations.

The Victoria's Secret model is the first woman to be romantically attached to Kanye following his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

But who has Irina Shayk dated before? Here's everything you need to know about the model's