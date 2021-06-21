Who is Hugo Hammond? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Who is Hugo Hammond? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about P.E. teacher and Love Island 2021 hopeful Hugo Hammond.

Love Island is back for 2021 and there's a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love, including P.E. teacher Hugo Hammond.

The cricket player and sports fan will be joining the likes of Aaron, Liberty and Sharon in the villa when the show launches on Monday 28th June.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

P.E. teacher Huge Hammond is heading into the villa this summer. Picture: ITV

Who is Hugo Hammond and how old is he?

Hugo Hammond is 24 years old and teaches secondary school P.E. in Hampshire.

"Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them," he says.

He has also played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability) and travelled to Bangladesh and Dubao to play the sport.

"I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes," he says.

What is Hugo Hammond's Instagram?

You can find Hugo on Instagram at @hugo_hammond_.

Hugo is heading into the villa this summer. Picture: Instagram/@hugo_hammond_

What has Hugo Hammond said about Love Island?

"I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating," says Hugo.

"I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.