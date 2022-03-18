How to watch Top Boy season 4

18 March 2022, 09:36

The new season of the hit British crime drama is available now on Netflix

Top Boy is BACK with a brand new season, that sees the amazing British television crime drama series reach new heights.

Written by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Drake, season four explores Summerhouse six months after the explosive finale, in which DuShane (Ashley Walters) orchestrated the arrest of rival gang boss Jamie (Michael Ward) before offering to mediate his release in exchange for an alliance, and it examines relationships, revenge, and, of course, loyalty.

With the show out now, here's where you can find it and more.

Where can I watch the new season of Top Boy?

Season four is out now on Netflix, with all eight episodes available to watch right now.

Who's the cast in the new season of Top Boy?

  • Ashley Walters (plays DuShane Hill)
  • Kane Robinson (plays Gerald "Sully" Sullivan)
  • Little Simz (plays Shelley)
  • Micheal Ward (plays Jamie Tovell)
  • Hope Ikpoku Jnr (plays Aaron Tovell)
  • Araloyin Oshunremi (plays Stefan Tovell)
  • Saffron Hocking (plays Lauryn)
  • Jasmine Jobson (plays Jaq)
  • Adwoa Aboah (plays Becks)
  • Nolay (plays Mandy)
  • Kadeem Ramsay (plays Kit)
  • Howard Charles (plays Curtis)
  • Erin Kellyman (plays Pebbles)
  • Lisa Dawn (plays Lizzie)
Kano and Ashley Walters attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England
Kano and Ashley Walters attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

