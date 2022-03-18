Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: all the songs played in each episode

18 March 2022, 05:00

Top Boy is back and the soundtrack is jam-packed with hits from Central Cee to Jorja Smith and more.

Top Boy has returned to our screens for a highly-anticipated new season on Netflix, and the soundtrack is full to the brim of bangers from the hottest artists on the scene.

Top Boy season 4: release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

From Central Cee and Burna Boy to Jorja Smith and Amaarae, music from hitmakers all over the world appear on the show, which has viewers absolutely gripped, as expected.

You can catch Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and the rest of the cast in Toy Boy on Netflix right now.

  1. Episode 1

    Burna Boy - 'Gbona'

    Kaydy Cain, Zaramay & The Beatsoundz - 'Como Yo Lo Hago'

    Harry Mosco - 'Peaceful Dub'

  2. Episode 2

    Amaarae - 'Leave Me Alone'

    RIMON - 'Nighttime'

    Intik - 'Interlude 2'

  3. Episode 3

    Jorja Smith ft. PopCaan - 'Come Over'

    Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor - 'War Outside'

  4. Episode 4

    Nass El Ghiwane - 'Mahmouma'

    Unknown T, KO & V9 - 'AVEN9ERS'

    Freckle fear. Spooks, Goose & Tragic - 'GS X PS Whips and Bikes'

    Suspect OTB - 'Nuttn 2 Prove'

  5. Episode 5

    Central Cee - 'Loading'

  6. Episode 6

    Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia - 'Energy'

  7. Episode 7

    Deniro5ive & Taifunds - 'Cutie'

    She Wyse - 'Mind Language'

    FLOHIO - 'With Ease'

  8. Episode 8

    Delroy Wilson - 'Have Some Mercy'

    Potter Payper - 'Gangsteritus'

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Snoop Dogg sexual assault accuser claims rapper harassed her after filing lawsuit

Snoop Dogg sexual assault accuser claims he harassed her after filing lawsuit

Snoop Dogg

Cardi B slams troll for cheeky comment on her plastic surgery

Cardi B slams troll for cheeky comment on her plastic surgery

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after harassing Kim's BF Pete Davidson

Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after harassing Kim's BF Pete Davidson

Kanye West

Trending

Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’

Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’
Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after giving birth

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after having second child

Kylie Jenner

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more
ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music