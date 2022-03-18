Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: all the songs played in each episode

Top Boy is back and the soundtrack is jam-packed with hits from Central Cee to Jorja Smith and more.

Top Boy has returned to our screens for a highly-anticipated new season on Netflix, and the soundtrack is full to the brim of bangers from the hottest artists on the scene.

From Central Cee and Burna Boy to Jorja Smith and Amaarae, music from hitmakers all over the world appear on the show, which has viewers absolutely gripped, as expected.

You can catch Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and the rest of the cast in Toy Boy on Netflix right now.