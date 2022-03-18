Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: all the songs played in each episode
18 March 2022, 05:00
Top Boy is back and the soundtrack is jam-packed with hits from Central Cee to Jorja Smith and more.
Top Boy has returned to our screens for a highly-anticipated new season on Netflix, and the soundtrack is full to the brim of bangers from the hottest artists on the scene.
From Central Cee and Burna Boy to Jorja Smith and Amaarae, music from hitmakers all over the world appear on the show, which has viewers absolutely gripped, as expected.
You can catch Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and the rest of the cast in Toy Boy on Netflix right now.
-
Episode 1
Burna Boy - 'Gbona'
Kaydy Cain, Zaramay & The Beatsoundz - 'Como Yo Lo Hago'
Harry Mosco - 'Peaceful Dub'
-
Episode 2
Amaarae - 'Leave Me Alone'
RIMON - 'Nighttime'
Intik - 'Interlude 2'
-
Episode 3
Jorja Smith ft. PopCaan - 'Come Over'
Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor - 'War Outside'
-
Episode 4
Nass El Ghiwane - 'Mahmouma'
Unknown T, KO & V9 - 'AVEN9ERS'
Freckle fear. Spooks, Goose & Tragic - 'GS X PS Whips and Bikes'
Suspect OTB - 'Nuttn 2 Prove'
-
Episode 5
Central Cee - 'Loading'
-
Episode 6
Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia - 'Energy'
-
Episode 7
Deniro5ive & Taifunds - 'Cutie'
She Wyse - 'Mind Language'
FLOHIO - 'With Ease'
-
Episode 8
Delroy Wilson - 'Have Some Mercy'
Potter Payper - 'Gangsteritus'