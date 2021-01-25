Fredo & Nines mixtape: release date, tracklist, features & more
25 January 2021, 13:54 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 14:00
West London rapper Fredo has teased an upcoming mixtape with North-West London rapper Nines.
Fredo revealed his second studio album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' will be dropping this month.
Fredo new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'
While fans were excited and surprised by the album announcement, Fredo didn't stop there. The "Funky Friday" rapper teased a potential mixtape with North-West London rapper Nines.
But are the pair actually collaborating for a new project? Find out below.
Is Fredo and Nines dropping a joint mixtape?
On Sunday (Jan 24) Fredo released the tracklist to his surprise album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'.
Not only did the rapper reveal that he has amazing features on his album, he also teased a whole different project with UK rapper Nines.
Underneath a post, where Fredo shared the release date of his new album, one fan asked if Nines will feature on a deluxe edition of the project.
Fredo swiftly replied “what about me nines mixtape this summer”.
The "Netflix & Chill" rapper sparked excitement amongst his fans even more, with many taking to Twitter.
One fan wrote "Whewwwww fredo x nines that’s like the smoothest car journey", while another added "Nines X Fredo project dropping in summer we love to see it"
See other fan reactions below.
What is the release date for Fredo and Nines mixtape?
According to Fredo, the tape could drop as early as this summer. However, there has been no official release date for the mixtape.
What is the tracklist to Fredo and Nines album?
Although the tracklist for Fredo and Nines mixtape hasn't officially been released yet, fans are also anticipating who will feature on the project.
One fan on Twitter wrote "Fredo X Nines ft. Dave", suspecting that Dave may be on the project.
It wouldn't seem far fetched, as Dave is the executive producer for Fredo's new album.
This page will be updated when new information becomes available.