Fredo & Nines mixtape: release date, tracklist, features & more

Is Fredo and Nines dropping a joint mixtape?

On Sunday (Jan 24) Fredo released the tracklist to his surprise album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'.

Not only did the rapper reveal that he has amazing features on his album, he also teased a whole different project with UK rapper Nines.

Underneath a post, where Fredo shared the release date of his new album, one fan asked if Nines will feature on a deluxe edition of the project.

Fredo swiftly replied “what about me nines mixtape this summer”.

Fredo teases joint mixtape with North West London rapper Nines. Picture: Twitter

The "Netflix & Chill" rapper sparked excitement amongst his fans even more, with many taking to Twitter.

One fan wrote "Whewwwww fredo x nines that’s like the smoothest car journey", while another added "Nines X Fredo project dropping in summer we love to see it"

See other fan reactions below.

IM GONNA LOSE MY MIND HE SAID FREDO X NINES MIXTAPE 🥵😰 pic.twitter.com/xMHQdYtyor — ymn (@itsymnbro) January 24, 2021