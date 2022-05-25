Fat Joe and Tekashi 6ix9ine's beef explained

The legendary rapper and viral hitmaker have exchanged harsh words about each other in interviews. Here's the reason behind Fat Joe & 6ix9ine's beef...

Fat Joe and Tekashi 6ix9ine have let the world know they don't see eye-to-eye after publicly dissing one another.

Four years ago, the "FEFE" rapper sat down for an interview with Fat Joe – now the pair have taken shots at each other.

Fat Joe offered Tekashi 6ix9ine words of wisdom in his 2018 interview with the rapper. Picture: Getty

During their chat in 2018, Fat Joe passed on some word to 6ix9ine and advised him on how to navigate the music scene given his gang-related past.

At the time, it was reported that 6ix9ine had involvement with the Nine Trey crew, and Fat Joe told him to keep out of it or else he would find himself in some serious legal trouble.

However, Fat Joe went onto express how he truly felt about 6ix9ine's movements down the line.

Here's what happened between Fat Joe and Tekashi 6ix9ine...

Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded after Fat Joe dissed him during a recent sitdown with Math Hoffa. Picture: Getty