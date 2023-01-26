Doja Cat confuses fans with moustache and brows made from EYELASHES

The rapper has turned heads after wearing an androgynous look made of eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja Cat has left fans baffled after wearing a striking look at Paris' Viktor & Rolf's Fashion Week show.

Her fashion week style will go down in history after this weeks red Swarovski look and now an androgynous vibe with a moustache, goatee and brows - all made from fake eyelashes.

She turned heads wearing the quirky look from the front row of the fashion show and teased that the look was inspired by Doja's lack of lash of Monday's red ensemble.

Doja wore this striking look on the front row of Viktor & Rolf. Picture: Getty

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get,” she teased on Instagram and posted a snap of her surrounded by crowds in France.

Doja replaced her natural brows with a duo of fake eyelashes, and also mimicked facial hair with the beauty product.

The rapper rocked this look with a blazer and trouser co-ord, with contrasting brown and green stripes.

Doja looks so foineee with an eyelash mustache pic.twitter.com/Npvy9lPGBB — 𝑫𝒆𝒛 (@Beenlikedez) January 25, 2023

Doja explained her motive behind the look to Nylon magazine and said: "a few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn't have lashes, and that they were disappointed that I didn't have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, and so today I gave them lashes."

She continued: "So I hope they're happy. I just want to make people happy so..."

The rapper added that she "loved" being at Paris Fashion Week and enjoyed "expressing myself here."