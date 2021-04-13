DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom pays tribute to late rapper with new tattoo

The mother of DMX's 15th child, who is also his fiancée, has memorialised the late rapper with a tattoo.

On Monday (Apr 12) the late DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom revealed the large tattoo she has just got inked in tribute to the rapper, who died Friday at age 50.

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom is the mother of his 15th child and son Exodus. Picture: Instagram

Lindstrom got the phrase 'Dog Love' tattooed across her forearm with a big 'X' underneath it. She is the mother of his 15th child, Exodus.

Lindstrom believes a dog's love is unconditional like the love her and DMX shared, TMZ reports.

The publication also reported that she got inked by Black Ink Crew star Krystal Kills of New York City.

Lindstrom and DMX share a young son Exodus, who was born in August 2016. The pair also got engaged in 2019.

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom gets a tattoo to memorialise the late rapper. Picture: kill_illustrator

On March 31st, Lindstrom shared a video of herself and DMX rocking to The Jacksons "The Place Hotel (A.K.A Heartbreak Hotel)". That was the last post on Lindstrom's feed.

The rapper is seen in good spirits, dancing away to the track, while in the car with Desiree.

Following the rapper's death tributes popped up across the world, celebrating his major contribution to the culture.

Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Missy Elliot, Eve and many more have payed tribute to DMX.

The rapper DMX died aged 50 on Friday (Apr 9) a week after his heart attack and reported alleged overdose.

The rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement saying: 'We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.'

Early Friday (Apr 9) was reported that his vital organs had failed and that he hadn't 'regained any brain function' following a series of tests that were performed on Wednesday at White Plains Hospital, New York.

R.I.P DMX.