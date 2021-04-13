Snoop Dogg reveals how he first met DMX during heartfelt tribute

The rapper has opened up about the first time he met DMX. He also paid an emotional tribute to the late rapper, following his death.

Snoop Dogg has opened up about his friendship with DMX during an emotional tribute, following the late rappers death.

The legendary late rapper passed away on Friday (Apr 9) after being hospitalised and in a coma, subsequent of a heart attack.

On Monday (Apr 12) Snoop Dogg appeared on the Today show, and paid emotional tribute to DMX.

“I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people" Dogg said in the interview.

“And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose His angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here." Dogg added.

DMX passed away on Friday (Apr 9) after being in a coma for six days, following a cardiac arrest. Picture: Getty

The 49-year-old rapper continued: “He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”

Snoop added: “He was funny. He loved old-school music. He loved old-school cars. And when I say he loved old-school music, he loved old-school music and gospel music, probably more than rap music. And that’s what people didn’t know"

"But if you listen to him talk and you listen to what he testify and what he’s always giving up, it’s either that R&B or the gospel music that always pushed the message behind DMX.”

Snoop Dogg reveals he first met DMX in 1994 at a concert. Picture: Getty

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper also revealed the story of how he first met DMX on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Dogg revealed that he and DMX first met at a concert, perhaps in 1994, Snoop recalled. The pair then went back to the studio afterwards, which lead DMX to create his 1997 hit "Get at Me Dog".

“That night inspired him to create that song,” Dogg explained.

Last weekend also saw fans remembering the Snoop Dogg's and DMX's classic Verzuz battle, which took place last year.

When asked what it meant to share the stage with DMX, Dogg said "It meant the world. It gave the world a chance to see two dogs, who naturally loved each other celebrating each other in the name of hip-hop".

R.I.P DMX.