Digga D 'Made In The Pyrex' mixtape: Release date, tracklist, features & more

When is Digga D's new mixtape being released?

On Wednesday (Feb 11) Digga D teased his new mixtape while sharing a video of him being pulled over by police.

The rapper is no stranger to having run-ins with authorities. In 2018, Digga D was convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Since then, the rapper has been back to prison three times.

However, in a recent BBC documentary, Digga D claims he's 'learned from his mistakes' and aims to continue to focus on his career, despite the restraints police have put on him.

Alongside the video of police pulling him over on Instagram, Digga wrote "Stay tuned 6:30pm Everyone comment MADE IN THE PYREX".

Later that evening, Digga shared a video of him getting an iced out chain from A Jewellers.

The clip featured audio from his new track 'Bringing It Back' with AJ Tracey.

The rapper also went on Instagram Live and previewed some new music in order see what songs his fans were feeling.

In an Instagram post, Digga shared that he will released his 'UkGossip (Toxic)' track if his fans purchase his new song on iTunes.

"I see all the love I’m getting off that “UkGossip (Toxic)” preview, true say it’s Thursday when everyone drops music, if you want that one send me all your purchases of ‘Bringing It Back’ on iTunes now and I’ll drop today🦠🦠" Digga D wrote.

There is no official release date for Digga D's mixtape as of yet.