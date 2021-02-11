Digga D 'Made In The Pyrex' mixtape: Release date, tracklist, features & more
11 February 2021, 16:11
UK rapper Digga D teases his forthcoming mixtape 'Made In The Pyrex'.
Digga D has revealed that he will be dropping his new mixtape 'Made In The Pyrex' this year.
The West London rapper, mostly known for his tracks 'Woi' and 'Chingy' returned from prison with two of the biggest Drill hits of 2020.
The 20-year-old rapper began to rise to fame when he was in a rap group called 1011, which was later renamed to CGM.
Often referred to as one of the Drill pioneers, Digga D has had over five singles in the UK Singles Chart.
The rappers 2019 mixtape Double Tap Diaries, reached number 11 on the UK Albums Chart – But he is returning with more bangers on his forthcoming project.
-
When is Digga D's new mixtape being released?
On Wednesday (Feb 11) Digga D teased his new mixtape while sharing a video of him being pulled over by police.
The rapper is no stranger to having run-ins with authorities. In 2018, Digga D was convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
Since then, the rapper has been back to prison three times.
However, in a recent BBC documentary, Digga D claims he's 'learned from his mistakes' and aims to continue to focus on his career, despite the restraints police have put on him.
Alongside the video of police pulling him over on Instagram, Digga wrote "Stay tuned 6:30pm Everyone comment MADE IN THE PYREX".
Later that evening, Digga shared a video of him getting an iced out chain from A Jewellers.
The clip featured audio from his new track 'Bringing It Back' with AJ Tracey.
The rapper also went on Instagram Live and previewed some new music in order see what songs his fans were feeling.
In an Instagram post, Digga shared that he will released his 'UkGossip (Toxic)' track if his fans purchase his new song on iTunes.
"I see all the love I’m getting off that “UkGossip (Toxic)” preview, true say it’s Thursday when everyone drops music, if you want that one send me all your purchases of ‘Bringing It Back’ on iTunes now and I’ll drop today🦠🦠" Digga D wrote.
There is no official release date for Digga D's mixtape as of yet.
-
Who will feature on Digga D's new mixtape?
As for now, Digga D hasn't revealed any extra details about who will feature on his mixtape.
So far, his song with AJ Tracey 'Bringing It Back' will be on his mixtape.
Watch the music video below.
-
What is the tracklist to Digga D's new mixtape?
On Wednesday (Feb 10) Digga D took to snapchat to tell his fans that he will release the tracklist to 'Made In The Pyrex', under one condition.
The rapper said he would reveal the tracklist after receiving 1000 screenshot of fans purchases to his new track 'Bringing It Back' with AJ Tracey.
According to Genius, the 'Made In The Pyrex' tracklist is:
1. Toxic
2. Gun Man Sound
3. Bluwuu
4. Bringing It Back
5. Bad Guy
6. Wet
7. Woi
8. Chingy (It's Whatever)