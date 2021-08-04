Darkoo slams sex tape claims after video goes viral on social media

Darkoo slams sex tape claims after video goes viral on social media. Picture: Getty

The South London star denied claims that she was involved in a viral sex tape, which made rounds online.

Darkoo has shut down claims that she participated in a sex tape, after a clip went viral on social media.

Fans speculated that Darkoo starred in the sex tape as they claimed it looked like her.

Shortly after the clip erupted online, the Afroswing star took to Twitter to deny it was her in the tape.

Darkoo is most known for her tracks 'Gansta' and 'Kryptonite'. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday (Aug 3) Darkoo responded to claims she engaged in a sex tape on Twitter.

She wrote: "I’ve trademarked my self as being the girl with the blonde hair yes. The video was funny to at first cos I thought it was joke. I’ve literally said it is not me."

And it isn’t, I have no reason to lie, I HAVE NEVER HAD SEX WITH A GUY! YOU LOT ARE WIERD."

Darkoo denies claims that she was in a sex tape. Picture: Twitter/@Darkoo

In another tweet, she wrote: "I came into this game at 18. Done my thing, still carrying on and doing my thing AT 19."

"Came into the scene and pushed a whole different wave of being different. No one made noice like this, now that there’s a girl with a blonde hair getting her ass blown out. Everyone excited."

Darkoo further explains her stance on the alleged sex tape. Picture: Twitter/@darkoo

The 'Gangsta' rapstress later joked she would dye her hair black due to people thinking it was her in the video with her signature bright blonde hair.

She added: "F*ck this I’m dyeing my hair black."

The star also retweeted a tweet from sex and relationship expert Oloni, which read: "People desperately trying to pin that sex tape on Darkoo is not only weird, but disgusting."

"Why do you lot wanna humiliate women & their sexuality so bad?? Seek help".

Darkoo also released a snippet of a track titled 'Always', with the caption "ALL I GOT TO SAY B**CHES".

ALL I GOTTA SAY BITCHES. pic.twitter.com/qfZfrtLovf — Darkoo of London (@darkoo) August 3, 2021

In the snippet she seemingly addressed the sex tape on the lyrics: "I give pipe but I don't take it, so it never was me that was naked, b**ch."

