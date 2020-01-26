Capital XTRA's One's To Watch 2020: Shaybo, Darkoo & More

Capital XTRA's One's To Watch 2020. Picture: Capital XTRA

From Stalk Ashley to PA Salieu, these incredible rising stars set to make a big impact in 2020.

Capital XTRA is the home to a selection of the UK's most respected musical experts - from Hip Hop and R&B to Reggae and Dancehall, our DJs know their stuff.

To make the most of our in-house specialists, we gave them the chance to pick an artist they think will have a standout year in 2020, so welcome to Capital XTRA's 'One's To Watch' for 2020...

PA Salieu - selected by DJ Tiiny

After PA Salieu made waves with his track 'Frontline' at the beginning of 2020, the writing was on the wall for the Coventry rapper is huge things are expected from him this year.

Stormzy's brother-in-arms DJ Tiiny chose him as his 'One To Watch for 2020 and said, "He's been consistent in the underground music scene and finally rose up to make a connection with a huge amount of people on 'Frontline' J Hus cosigned him which gave him even more confidence and he's versatile with the beats he uses. Can't wait to hear what else he's gonna drop this year."

Shaybo - selected by DJ Semtex

When it came to DJ Semtex's pick for 'One To Watch 2020', only one name was on the Hip Hop legend's lips - Shaybo.

Explaining his choice, Semtex stated, "She is an amazing rapper/singer from South London and will easily be one of the hardest rappers to emerge in 2020. She's sick", and we couldn't agree more!

Daddy1 - selected by Shayna Marie

Dancehall artist Daddy1 has been a favourite of Shayna Marie's for a while and with a growing collection of standout tracks under his belt, it's easy to see why she's picking him for Capital XTRA's 'One's To Watch 2020' list.

Explaining why Daddy1 will have such a good year, Shayna explained that, "Daddy1 is a fresh and exciting name from Dancehall alliance 6ix. He's the youngest member at only 20 years old but he's about to make a lot of noise in the scene. He has a big sound that's spreading around the world, building a fanbase in places where Dancehall is not such a traditional genre, like Japan. Expect big things in 2020".

Stalk Ashley - selected by Yinka

Stalk Ashley was a hugely popular pick amongst our panel of specialist DJs and was an easy choice to make Capital XTRA's 'One's To Watch 2020' list.

Yinka said, "She mixes RnB with her Jamaican heritage to create a sound that is smooth as hell and proper unique. I think she is going to make it big in 2020 because her sound is different, her look is saucy and her songs BANG. This girl is a star, trust me!"

Jada Kingdom - selected by Ras Kwame

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Jada Kingdom is a star ready for world domination. Selected by our resident Reggae expert Ras Kwame, he couldn't have been more confident that Jada is about to take over the airwaves across the globe.

Bigging up Jada, Ras said, "Jada had a great 2019 getting global attention via her major label single 'Banana' that dropped via Universal Music, showcasing her Jazz and R&B influenced Dancehall sound. With a very strong social media following and fanbase, her list of forthcoming collabs definitely makes her one to keep an eye out for in 2020 for me."

Fivio Foreign - selected by Tim Westwood

After releasing his debut EP 'Pain & Love' in 2019, Fivio Foreign made a name for himself with his huge single 'Big Drip', which saw the New York rapper utilise the UK Drill sound also embraced by American artists like Pop Smoke.

Described by our very own Tim Westwood as 'The new sound of New York Brooklyn Drill', 2020 looks set to be a big year for Fivio Foreign and after signing a big record deal with Colombia Records at the end of 2019, we're expecting plenty of exciting new music across this year.

Joy Crookes - selected by Leah Davis

Leah Davis is Capital XTRA's go-to for the ultimate chilled tracks and Leah's 'One To Watch' for 2020 is the effortlessly cool Joy Crookes.

Having been nominated for 2020's BRITs Rising Star Award, which has previously been seen the likes of Jorja Smith, Stefflon Don and Mahalia nominated, big things are expected from the South London singer. Expect a debut album around May 2020!

Berna - selected by Robert Bruce

He's been making music for a few years now, but Capital XTRA's Homegrown king Robert Bruce thinks 2020 is the year East London spitter Berna makes his big-time breakthrough.

Explaining his pick, Rob said, "Berna's flow is on point! I've been following him for a few years and his uniqueness and lyrical ability is effortless. I saw him open up for One Acen in 2019 and he had the whole crowd rocking to a song they'd never heard before - that's hard!"

Benjiflow - selected by Manny Norte

North London's very own Benjiflow was given the honour of being Manny Norte's pick in Capital XTRA's 'One's To Watch' list for 2020.

Released back at the end of 2018, his track 'Deep End' caught everyone's attention and since then he's gone from strength to strength, with tracks like 'Can't Lose' showing off his flexible style and quality as a producer too. In the words of Manny Norte, "2020 is Benjiflow's year!"

Darkoo - selected by Afro B

When your breakthrough hit is as huge as Darkoo's 'Gangsta', a lot of expectation is bound to be placed on your shoulders and Capital XTRA's Afrobeats expert Afro B thinks Darkoo can definitely live up to the hype.

Whilst she's no newcomer to the UK music scene, 2020 appears set to be the biggest year of Darkoo's career so far and with plenty of new tunes on the way soon and now a co-sign from Afro B, it seems nothing can stop this gangsta.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!