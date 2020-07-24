Donald Trump blames coronavirus spike on Black Lives Matter protesters

Donald Trump has placed the blame on Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the US's COVID-19 spike. Picture: Getty

The President of the Unites States has blamed the US's increase in coronavirus cases on anti-racism demonstrations.

Donald Trump has suggested those taking part in Black Lives Matter protests are partially to blame for the US's spike in coronavirus cases.

The President of the Unites States has blamed anti-racism demonstrators - who have been protesting against police brutality following the death of George Floyd - on the recent increase in cases.

Demonstrators have been protesting across the world in the fight for racial equality. Picture: Getty

"There are likely a number of causes for the spike in infections. Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations which you know very well about," he said.

"Which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide and a substantial increase in travel."

He continued, "Increased gathering on holidays such as Memorial Day, as well as young people closely congregating at bars and probably other places, maybe beaches, four or five listed places… likely also contributed."

Trump also suggested that the increase in cases was caused by Mexico. "Sharing a 2,000 mile border with Mexico, as we know very well, and cases are surging in Mexico unfortunately… It’s a big problem for Mexico," he said.

President Trump partially blamed the spike in COVID-19 cases on Black Lives Matter protesters. Picture: Getty

The tragic death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody n Minneapolis, sparked widespread outcry and lead to riots and protests sparked across America and the rest of the world.

The horrendous incident occurred just weeks after unarmed Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia by a white former police officer and his son as he was out jogging.

A month after Arbery's death, 26-year-old medical technician Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her home by three Louisville Metro Police Department officers.