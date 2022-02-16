Coi Leray fans worried after she posts concerning departure tweet

Fans are worried for the rapstress after she left a concerning message on her Twitter account.

Coi Leray has left her fans worried after she left a concerning message on her social media.

On Tuesday (Feb 15) the 'No More Parties' rapstress took to Twitter to let her fans know that she is struggling and is taking a break from social media.

The 24-year-old rapstress wrote: "To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain dead.

I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi," the star penned on the social media platform.

In another tweet, the star wrote: "Brain dead". Fans immediately commented underneath the tweet expressing their concerns.

One fan wrote: "don’t let the haters get to you" while another added: "Getting to know one self and the journey to begin understanding one self is the key to love yourself.

Please don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today because every second is a blessing and you are a blessing!".

It’s a lot of weird shit going on in the world right now . Stay safe pic.twitter.com/fFR5y1N5Kc — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) February 13, 2022

A third fan wrote: "Mental health matter. I promise you it will get better. Pray about it. Glad you taking time for Coi. Know that you are an amazing young woman. Will be praying for you also. Enjoy your time."

Fans have suspected that the trolling might be affecting the star, as she addressed the haters a few days prior.

Taking to Twitter, Leray wrote: "After I drop this album we’ll see who sound like who 😴" after constantly being pitted against other artists.

Meanwhile, other fans are guessing that she may be having relationship issues with her on-off boyfriend, Pressa.

On Valentines day, Leray seemingly hinted that she was not spending it with Pressa. She wrote: "Working on Valentine’s Day 🖤 I’m married to me 💍"

The couple first sparked rumours they were dating in April 2021.