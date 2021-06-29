Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'

Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'. Picture: Getty

The 'No More Parties' artist has responded after she became trending on Twitter, with trolls making fun of her body and figure.

Coi Leray has responded after she became trending on social media for her body shape and figure.

The 24-year-old rapstress flaunted her body as she wore a bralet, paired with cargo pants at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (Jun 27).

Pressa (L) and Coi Leray (R) walk the red carpet together at the BET Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

In addition to performing at the pre-show ceremony, the star walked the red carpet with her “Attachments” collaborator Pressa.

While some fans praised her and Pressa's red carpet appearance, others criticised the pairs looks – especially pertaining to Leray's body.

After seeing trolls making fun of her body trending on Twitter, Leray clapped back on the platform.

"My body is always trending. I don’t understand," she responded. "Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand."

Coi Leray responds to people trolling her body on Twitter. Picture: TWitter/@coi_leray

The 'BIG PURR' rapstress went on to question why fans have a problem with her being skinny altogether, "In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin? Help me understand."

She also joked that she hoped “all y’all mothers got beach bodies.”

Coi Leray claps back at people body-shaming her on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@coi_leray

In contrary to the controversy from Leray's BET Awards appearance, she's onto bigger and better things, with the legendary Missy Elliot on her side.

Leray shouted out Missy Elliott during an interview with Vibe when asked to list women who had been inspirational to her.

“Missy Elliott is one of my big inspirations,” Leray said. “Just her creativity overall, her don’t-give-a-f**k attitude, and she’s a great woman. Shout-out to Missy!" she added.

The iconic hip-hop artist was quick to embrace the compliment, saying in a subsequent tweet that she was “humbly grateful” for Leray’s kind words.