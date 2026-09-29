Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa

Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa. Picture: Getty

Coi Leray has revealed she is expecting her first baby with Trippie Redd, so here's a look back at her dating history.

Coi Leray is a Hip-Hop internet sensation, who has gone viral many times following the release of her tracks and clips showing off her outward personality.

Although the star broke onto the hip hop scene in 2017, she seen the most success in recent years with her track 'Players'.

The 27-year-old has revealed she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Trippie Redd, so let's look back at her dating history.