Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa

Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa. Picture: Getty

Who is Coi Leray's boyfriend now? Is the rap star single? Here's what we know about the 'Big Purr' artists' dating history...

Coi Leray is a Hip-Hop internet sensation, who has gone viral many times following the release of her tracks and clips showing off her outward personality.

Although the star broke onto the hip hop scene in 2017, she seen the most success in recent years with her tracks 'Big Purr' and 'No More Parties'.

The 24-year-old rap stress released her mixtape Every Thing CoZ in 2018, including tracks like No Letting Up, Pac Girl and Huddy.

Another reason the star has caught people's eyes, is through who she is dating. The 'Big Purr' artist recently sparked speculation that she is dating Canadian rapper Pressa.

Here's what we know about Coi Leray's dating history.