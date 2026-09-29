Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa
29 September 2026, 12:47 | Updated: 29 September 2026, 12:50
Coi Leray has revealed she is expecting her first baby with Trippie Redd, so here's a look back at her dating history.
Coi Leray is a Hip-Hop internet sensation, who has gone viral many times following the release of her tracks and clips showing off her outward personality.
Although the star broke onto the hip hop scene in 2017, she seen the most success in recent years with her track 'Players'.
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The 27-year-old has revealed she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Trippie Redd, so let's look back at her dating history.
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Trippie Redd (2019, 2024-2025)
The pair got back together in August 2024, and since then have been sharing a few snippets of their relationship across social media.
Coi Leray announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day, sharing a series of photos that revealed her baby bump. “I’m a rock star mommy,” she captioned the post.“
We ready for 2025," Coi said and showed off her growing bump, as other pictures share the pair cradling the bump together.
Coi Leray and fellow rapper Trippie Redd dated for number of months in 2019, but the pair went through a tumultuous public split.
On Trippie's album A Love Letter to You 4, Trippie directly addressed their relationship in a song titled 'Leray'.
The lyrics read:"It was love at first sight and misery after two months/Always feeling f**ked up either by love or no love/I thought you was married to the single life,’ she said/I wasn’t necessarily looking for happiness, just less pain."
The rap couple split just weeks after they announced the pregnancy
Coi gave birth to her baby girl, Miyoco, in June 2025.
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Pressa (2021-2022)
Coi Leray and Pressa sparked dating rumours when the pair looked boo'd up in an intimate TikTok video.
While the pair had dropped their collaboration track "Attachments", and they seemed like they have grown an attachment between themselves.
The pair split in 2022 after a year together, and Coi said this of the break up: “I love Pressa. I think he is amazing, he is a sweet man, We’re still great friends."
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Blueface
Coi Leray and Blueface were romantically linked when they were spotted out on a lunch date together at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood in December 2020.
The pair further sparked dating rumours when Leray uploaded a video of Blueface licking her ear in a NSFW clip on Instagram.
In January 2021, the pair shared a kiss in the Instagram video.
However, neither Leray or Blueface addressed the dating rumours.
Blueface seemingly responded to Coi Leray and Presser's relationship when he made a shady tweet.
On Thursday (Jun 10) Blueface tweeted "Dat n**** look like a b**ch". Fans suggested he was throwing shade at Pressa.