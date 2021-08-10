How did Chucky Thompson die? What was his cause of death?

10 August 2021, 12:01 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 13:50

How did Chucky Thompson die? What was his cause of death?
How did Chucky Thompson die? What was his cause of death? Picture: Getty

Hip-Hop fans and close friends of the legendary producer have paid tribute to Chucky Thompson, following his death.

Legendary producer Chucky Thompson – who worked with Mary J. Blige and The Notorious B.I.G – has died at age 53.

How did Biggie Smalls die & how old was he when he died?

On Monday (Aug 9), news broke that the star had passed away. Thompson's death was later confirmed by his publicist Tamar Juda.

  1. Who was Chucky Thompson?

    Chucky Thompson (birth name Carl E. Thompson) was born on July 12, 1968 in Washington DC.

    He grew to be an American hip-hop and R&B record producer.

    Thompson was known for being a member of Bad Boy Entertainment's "Hitmen" team of in-house producers during the 1990s.

    The legendary producer worked closely with Bad Boy mogul Sean Combs AKA Puff Daddy on material for artists.

    Chucky Thompson was an American hip-hop and R&B record producer.
    Chucky Thompson was an American hip-hop and R&B record producer. Picture: Getty

    He worked with artists such as; The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Usher, TLC, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes.

    Thompson produced iconic tracks like 'One Mic' by Nas, 'Soon As I Get Home' by Faith and 'Big Poppa' by The Notorious B.I.G.

  2. What was Chucky Thompson's cause of death?

    Chucky Thompson died on August 9, 2021. The news broke on social media and his publicist confirmed the rumours.

    In an interview with Billboard, Thompson's publicist, Tamar Juda said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson."

    "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."

    Chucky Thompson was known to work with some of the top artists in the hip-hop and R&B music industry.
    Chucky Thompson was known to work with some of the top artists in the hip-hop and R&B music industry. Picture: Getty

    Chucky Thompson's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

    According to radio personality Donnie Simpson, Thompson's passing could be connected to complications related to COVID-19.

    He tweeted: "I just got word that DC’s legendary music producer, Chucky Thompson has died from COVID complications."

    "He produced everyone from Mary J. Blige, Biggie & Chuck Brown, to Kanye West, Raheem DeVaughn, Craig Mack and Puffy. He was a bad man & a good bro. My deepest condolences RIP"

  3. Tributes to Chucky Thompson

    Producer and protege Young Guru shared a heartfelt tribute to Chucky Thompson on social media.

    Sharing a photo of him with his late friend he wrote: “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain.

    He continued: “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen."

    "You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one."

    He added: "You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie.

    “I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

    See other tributes below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyonce has confirmed that new music is on the way

Beyonce new album 2021: release date, title, features and more

Beyonce

Nick Cannon believes R Kelly is the only artist fit to do a Verzuz battle with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon says only R. Kelly could go against Mariah Carey in a Verzuz battle
Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West

Trending

Nick Cannon defends his choice to have seven children with four different women

Nick Cannon defends having seven children with four different women amid criticism
Who is Kelly Kurdi? Cardi B's 'WAP' sign language interpreter goes viral

Who is Kelly Kurdi? Cardi B's 'WAP' sign language interpreter goes viral

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj and Jessie J "Bang Bang" song beef explained

Nicki Minaj and Jessie J 'Bang Bang' song beef explained

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West removes 'Nah Nah Nah' featuring DaBaby from streaming services

Kanye West removes 'Nah Nah Nah' featuring DaBaby from streaming services

Kanye West

Lil Wayne and Future fans debate over hypothetical Verzuz battle

Lil Wayne and Future fans debate over hypothetical Verzuz battle

Lil' Wayne