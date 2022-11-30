Central Cee confirms relationship with TikToker Madeline Argy

30 November 2022, 10:59

The 'Doja' rapper has been rumoured to be dating influencer Madeline Argy, but has now confirmed the relationship!

Central Cee has confirmed that he is dating TikToker and influencer Madeline Argy in an Instagram post.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for a few months and have dropped a few clues throughout this, however Cench has seemingly verified that the pair are in a relationship.

Madeline Argy is a London based TikToker and influencer, and Cench is a rapper known for his tracks like 'Obsessed With You'.

Who is Central Cee's rumoured girlfriend Madeline Argy? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Central Cee at Alexandra Palace earlier this year.
Madeline Argy is rumoured to be dating Central Cee
In his Instagram story posted yesterday, Central Cee asked Madeline her opinion on a snippet of a track in a screenshotted WhatsApp conversation.

In the first story he posted a black screen with the text "@madelineargy didn't approve" and then provided context on the next slide.

Central Cee asked Madeline for a "Yay or nay" on the snippet of the song, to which she replied with "no."

Central Cee dating history: from Malu Trevejo to Madeline Argy

Central Cee posted this to his Instagram story.
He followed it up with this story.
She said that she didn't like the lyrics, and to stop calling "girls h*es" in his music.

This is the first time that Cench has fully mentioned Madeline by name publicly, which has led fans to be oogling over the news.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one saying: "Central Cee & Madeline Argy are such an it couple. hope he treats her right."

