Who is Kehlani's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell? Age, Instagram and more revealed

30 December 2022, 11:37

Here's everything we know about Kehlani's rumoured new girlfriend Kiara Russell.

Since their split from singer 070 Shake in September 2022, Kehlani has been enjoying single life.

Now it seems that the 27-year-old singer is wifed up with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell.

The pair have seemed to confirm their romance on social media with flirty comments and cosy videos, but who is Kiara Russell?

Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video

Here's everything we know about her.

Kehlani commented on Kiara's Instagram picture with the lock emoji.
Kehlani commented on Kiara's Instagram picture with the lock emoji. Picture: Instagram
Kehlani even featured in the Instagram slideshow, titled 'love n happiness dump'.
Kehlani even featured in the Instagram slideshow, titled 'love n happiness dump'. Picture: Instagram

  1. Who is Kiara Russell?

    Kiara Russell is a basketball player from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    She studied Sociology at Arizona State University and played basketball there, and has now graduated.

    According to her Instagram profile, the player now works as a graduate assistant at Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball team.

    Kiara Russell is a basketball player.
    Kiara Russell is a basketball player. Picture: Instagram

  2. How old is she?

    The Basketball player was born on March 30, 1998, making her 24-years-old.

    Her astrological sign is an Aries, and Kehlani's is a Taurus.

  3. How long have her and Kehlani dated?

    Although the pair have not officially confirmed when they started dating, it can be assumed that it was this year, after the singer split from 070 Shake back in September.

    The 'Honey' singer has liked all of her Instagram pictures, including some from years ago, but this may have happened recently.

    The pair have confirmed their relationship after Kiara posted this on her story.
    The pair have confirmed their relationship after Kiara posted this on her story. Picture: Instagram

  4. What is Kiara's Instagram?

    Kiara can be found on Instagram by the handle @kiara_russell4.

    She has 20,000 followers at the time of writing, which is only expected to grow now she is dating the singer.

    Russell works in the sports industry.
    Russell works in the sports industry. Picture: Instagram

