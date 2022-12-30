Who is Kehlani's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Here's everything we know about Kehlani's rumoured new girlfriend Kiara Russell.

Since their split from singer 070 Shake in September 2022, Kehlani has been enjoying single life.

Now it seems that the 27-year-old singer is wifed up with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell.

The pair have seemed to confirm their romance on social media with flirty comments and cosy videos, but who is Kiara Russell?

Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video

Here's everything we know about her.

Kehlani commented on Kiara's Instagram picture with the lock emoji. Picture: Instagram

Kehlani even featured in the Instagram slideshow, titled 'love n happiness dump'. Picture: Instagram