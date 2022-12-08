Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

On Air Now
8 December 2022, 16:43 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 16:57
Who has Kehlani dated? Here is all we know about the 'Honey' singer's love life.
Kehlani is one of the biggest names in R&B and has graced listeners across the world with her songs like 'Nights Like These' and 'Toxic'.
The songstress came out as gay in 2021, after previously declaring that she is queer.
She has recently called it quits with girlfriend 070 Shake, and is now reportedly single.
Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video
Here's a full list of Kehlani's relationships and rumoured flings.
The pair officially confirmed their relationship in May of 2021, but rumours of their relationship surfaced back in 2021 after they were spotted getting cosy together.
Kehlani and 070 Shake unfollowed each other on socials, which only adds more fuel to the fire for the breakup rumours.
"Play stupid games win stupid prizes", the Honey singer posted as a caption to a story, which seemingly referenced her girlfriend 070 Shake.
Kehlani publicly dated YG in 2019 for a few months before calling it quits in early 2020.
The pair went public in September 2019 where they attended fashion week together.
In the months that have followed, neither of them said much about their breakup.
Kehlani briefly dated gutairist Javie in 2018.
The pair welcomed a child together in 2019, who they named Adeya.
On her arrival, Kehlani said that "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I've ever done."
She said on Twitter that "All birth is extremely hard and transformative."
The couple have split and it is unclear whether they share custody on their daughter.
Kehlani and Demi shared a kiss on stage back in 2018, leading people to believe that the pair were an item.
The singers were videoed getting hot and steamy with each other as they performed.
When speaking about the smooch, Demi said “I don’t know, we just kissed each other."
“It wasn’t planned. She totally surprised me and it was perfect. It was awesome.”
Kehlani dated artist Shania from July to November 2017.
There is not much known about the relationship, but the pair have been pictured together at an award show.
Kehlani reportedly cheated on Kyrie Irving with PARTYNEXTDOOR back in 2016.
The pair were rumoured to be dating, and he even released a song after Kehlani's name, and later changed the title.
This sparked a frenzy online after fans accused Kehlani of cheating on Irving with the rapper.
Kehlani dated NBA player Kyrie Irving way back in 2016.
She had expressed her love for Kyrie, saying she was celebrating the “first Valentine’s Day of many” with the NBA star.
This did not last long as Kehlani was caught up in a cheating scandal wit none other than PARTYNEXTDOOR.
In December 2022, actress Letitia Wright was spotted dancing with Kehlani at an afterparty after a London show.
Fans took to Twitter to have their say, with one responding, "kehlani grinding on letitia wright was not on my 2022 bingo card."
Another said "oooh i ship them", about the actress and singer.