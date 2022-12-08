Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Who has Kehlani dated? Here is all we know about the 'Honey' singer's love life.

Kehlani is one of the biggest names in R&B and has graced listeners across the world with her songs like 'Nights Like These' and 'Toxic'.

The songstress came out as gay in 2021, after previously declaring that she is queer.

She has recently called it quits with girlfriend 070 Shake, and is now reportedly single.

Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video

Kehlani performing in London recently. Picture: Getty

Here's a full list of Kehlani's relationships and rumoured flings.