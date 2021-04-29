What happened when Joseline Hernandez went on the Wendy Williams show?

What did Joseline Hernandez say to Wendy Williams?

Joseline Hernandez let her problems with Wendy be known at the. start of the show, to get her thoughts off her chest.

"Miss Wendy, I must just say this to you first…I hope you’re gonna give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honour how much work I’ve put out there "Joseline began.

Joseline Hernandez claims Wendy Williams doesn't 'give her her flowers' on the TV hosts show. Picture: Getty

Hernandez continued "I hope you’re gonna…not kinda throw this off outside of everything I’ve done."

"I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now" the star added.

After a few back and forth exchanges with Wendy, Hernandez also brought up that she's not happy with how she treats Black culture on her show.

"You have to do better. You’re not enough. You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place."

Joseline Hernandez is best known for being in Love & Hip-Hop:Atlanta. She has now made her own reality TV show 'Joseline's Cabaret'. Picture: Getty

She added: "And when people come in your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us,’ Joseline said about Wendy‘s treatment towards guests of colour.

"You should be nicer to us, you should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here, and you should tell us how proud you are of what we’ve done in the streets.’

Towards the end of their back and forth, Joseline said ‘I’m not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy.’ after the TV host gave her her flowers, literally.