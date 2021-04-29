What happened when Joseline Hernandez went on the Wendy Williams show?
29 April 2021, 16:56 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 17:00
Reality TV star Joseline Hernandez and Wendy Williams got into it on the 'The Wendy Show'. But, what actually went down?
Joseline Hernandez has been the topic of conversation after she made a virtual appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (Apr 28).
The 34-year-old Love & Hip Hop star and the 56-year-old TV host got into a heated exchange during the show.
While Hernandez was on the popular talk show to promote her series, Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, she made sure she got everything off her chest that she's been wanting to tell Wendy.
The star laid out her issues with Wendy, to which the TV host did not respond lightly to.
What went down between the pair?
What did Joseline Hernandez say to Wendy Williams?
Joseline Hernandez let her problems with Wendy be known at the. start of the show, to get her thoughts off her chest.
"Miss Wendy, I must just say this to you first…I hope you’re gonna give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honour how much work I’ve put out there "Joseline began.
Hernandez continued "I hope you’re gonna…not kinda throw this off outside of everything I’ve done."
"I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now" the star added.
After a few back and forth exchanges with Wendy, Hernandez also brought up that she's not happy with how she treats Black culture on her show.
"You have to do better. You’re not enough. You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place."
She added: "And when people come in your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us,’ Joseline said about Wendy‘s treatment towards guests of colour.
"You should be nicer to us, you should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here, and you should tell us how proud you are of what we’ve done in the streets.’
Towards the end of their back and forth, Joseline said ‘I’m not gonna let you play me anymore, Miss Wendy.’ after the TV host gave her her flowers, literally.
What did Wendy Williams say to Joseline Hernandez?
After the reality star claimed Wendy did not support her and celebrate her achievements, the outspoken TV host hit back.
"You have the number one show on Zeus, and you got renewed for a third season, which is to be commended." Wendy said.
She continued: "If you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, as a woman, we’re not even going to talk about race, just as a woman."
"I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so please. Anyway, shoe cam please."
Hernandez –who is known as the Puerto Rican Princess – wasn’t done yet as she ignored the request to show off her shoes.
After a few more calls to see Joseline’s shoes, Wendy admitted she "doesn’t apologise for anything"and gave up trying to get her guest to cooperate.
In the end, Wendy ended up picking up a flower next to her and dashed it at the camera.
"Here, here’s a flower!" she said, "There’s a flower. I just gave you flowers."
Many fans took to social media to react to the heated exchange.