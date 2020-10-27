Wendy Williams addresses concerns over ‘strange behaviour’ on show

Wendy Williams addresses concerns over ‘strange behaviour’ on show. Picture: Getty

Wendy Williams has spoken out after her fans were left concerned following Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show host, 56, received messages from fans worrying about her health after she took long pauses and had ‘slurred speech’ during Friday's episode.

Many fans took to social media to express their concerns.

On Monday's show, Wendy responded to fans who were uneasy about her behaviour. Wendy said ‘I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you'.

‘I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work and effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you, you know?'

Wendy Williams responds to fans who are concerned about her 'slurred speech' on her talk show. Picture: The Wendy Show

‘I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect'. The star added ‘I love entertaining you, you know? And it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd.’

Wendy then went into her Hot Topics segment of the show, where she praised Adele’s Saturday Night Live debut.

Many viewers took to social media over concerns about Wendy's health last week.. A fan on Twitter wrote ‘Why are they airing this? She doesn’t seem well at all. Words slurring, spaced out. It’s not fun viewing.’

Another viewer added ‘Something is definitely off this episode. She’s moving really slow and trying to keep it together. She can barely focus.’

Earlier this year, Wendy took a hiatus from her talk show to focus on dealing with her Graves' disease.

At the time, The Wendy Williams show team released a statement, saying: ‘Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue.'

‘In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.'

‘We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.’

In 2018, Wendy announced her diagnosis of Graves’ disease shortly after fainting live on air during her talk show.

See fans reaction to Wendy's Friday show episode below.

I must say that #WendyWilliams producers is so out of pocket for even airing today’s episode & allowing the world to see her in this state. It’s clear that they don’t have her back. 🤦🏾‍♀️#throwthewholeteamaway — Mesha (@justmesha707) October 23, 2020

Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively. — Jennifer Arroyo (@jennyfromdchuck) October 23, 2020

Lots of people tweeting about #WendyWilliams on her show today. They tape Friday shows on Thursday. And yesterday she was also very “off.” I’ve been a fan for nearly 20 years. It is so hard to watch. Norman trying to help co-host almost. I hope someone helps her. @WendyWilliams — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) October 23, 2020