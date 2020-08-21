T.I. brutally trolls Wendy Williams' "disgusting" breakfast on Instagram

T.I. brutally trolls Wendy Williams' "disgusting" breakfast on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to show off her breakfast and rapper T.I. couldn't help but mock her for it.

By Matt Tarr

When it comes to Instagram, we know that people love to post photos of their food. From Michelin star meals to pure junk food joy, not a day goes by without seeing a foodie pic on the TL - but Wendy Williams may wish she never posted he recent meal after it was trolled online.

The TV host took to the Gram to reveal that she was watching her show back and eating breakfast as she wrote, 'Watched the @countessluann on Wendy this morning while I enjoyed eggs with cheese & chicken sausage. How You Doin?'.

Wendy Williams had her breakfast mocked by T.I. on Instagram. Picture: Getty

But it was the image (below) accompanied by Wendy's post that had rapper T.I. jumping into the comments to mock the star's breakfast.

The picture showed Wendy's two chicken sausages alongside her eggs, however comments from her followers were less than positive.

Responding to Wendy's post, T.I. mocked the breakfast by writing, "Enjoyed"?, whilst another user wrote, "That looks disgusting. Where the heck do you get your food? They never looks appetizing."

Another comment read, "What is this? It looks like someone already ate it!!!" with someone else writing, "What in the prepackaged, watery eggs is this mess? I hope you posted this by accident. Dreadful!".

Wendy is yet to respond to the negative comments about her breakfast, but the TV host has continued to post further food pictures, so maybe Wendy isn't reading her comments at all!

