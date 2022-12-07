Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

The pair are being called 'selfish' after taking separate planes to the same destination.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come under fire after using separate private jets to fly to the same destination.

The pair were dubbed 'climate criminals' after boosting their climate footprint two-fold after a Twitter account called CelebJets caught them taking different planes.

The journey in question was a 5 hour journey from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner shows off huge two-storey Christmas tree

Travis and Kylie were papped in Miami at the weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The two planes took off a mere day between each other after Travis Scott performed at an event in Miami.

Social media blasted the pair for taking separate jets to fly to the same location, and called them 'irresponsible' for doing so.

"The whole family flew in and out all on different jets", one Twitter user wrote, noting the excessive usage of air travel.

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have? Names, ages and more

Travis Scott's (Cactus Jack LLC) Jet Took off near Miami, Florida, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~5h10m. pic.twitter.com/hD177QYSV8 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off near Miami, Florida, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~5h08m. pic.twitter.com/QwwSpuVyrl — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 3, 2022

This is not the first time that Kylie and Travis have been under fire for their flaunting of private jets and wealth.

Earlier this year Kylie posted on Instagram of her and boyfriend Travis' private jets with the caption, "wanna take mine or yours?"

Internet criticised their 'tone-deaf' boasting of private jets amid a climate crisis.