Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "in an open relationship"

21 May 2021, 16:58 | Updated: 21 May 2021, 17:30

The beauty mogul and rapper are reportedly back together, but with a new relationship arrangement.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly back together, but their relationship is under different conditions this time round - the pair are not exclusive to one another.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott fuel romance rumours after Disneyland trip

The billionaire makeup mogul, 23, and the rapper, 30, are said to be in an open relationship and will continue to date other people with their new arrangement.

According to a TMZ source, close to both Kylie and Travis, they've gotten back together but are a non-exclusive couple, with both parties being happy about the arrangement.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Picture: Getty

The pair, who share their daughter three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, broke up in 2019. And while Travis has enjoyed the single life, the rapper is thought to have wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit, the source told the publication.

Kylie and Travis have been rumoured to be back together after being spotted together on multiple occasions. They recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in California together along with Stormi.

The day trip was followed by a triple date night with the Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

On Mother's Day earlier this month, Travis paid tribute to Kylie in a heartwarming Instagram post.

He shared a cute snap of Kylie kissing Stormi on her lips, writing: "Of all the special things in life – the big ones and small. A mama's love and rage and tenderness is the most special of them all".

Kylie also uploaded a flirty video on her instagram of Travis playing with her feet at a club, celebrating Travis' 29th birthday in Miami.

They were also spotted on dance floor at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

