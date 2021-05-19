Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott fuel romance rumours after Disneyland trip

19 May 2021, 13:12

The former couple were spotted taking their daughter Stormi to Disneyland.

Rumours have been swirling for months that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together, over a year and a half after their split.

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

While the former couple are yet to comment on the speculation, the rumours were fuelled once again after the pair were spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California earlier this week.

The former couple were spotted taking their daughter Stormi to Disneyland. Picture: Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, and the 'Highest In The Room' rapper, 30, took their three-year-old daughter Stormi and some of her friends - including Kylie's niece, Dream Kardashian - to the popular amusement park on Tuesday (18th May).

Kylie documented the day on Instagram, sharing moments of the day with her followers including a family photo of herself riding on a ride with Travis and Stormi.

Another photo showed Kylie and Stormi riding the teacups together, while Travis posted his own snaps of his matching beige outfit with little Stormi.

One photo showed Kylie and Stormi riding the teacups together.
One photo showed Kylie and Stormi riding the teacups together. Picture: Instagram
Travis and Stormi wore matching beige outfits.
Travis and Stormi wore matching beige outfits. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Travis split in September 2019 after just over two years of dating but have continued to co-parent Stormi together, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a heavily-rumoured pregnancy, the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi on 1st February 2018, announcing her birth with a YouTube video titled 'To Our Daughter'.

Earlier this month, the pair put on a flirtatious display while enjoying each other's company at Travis' 30th birthday celebrations in Miami.

