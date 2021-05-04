Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark romance reconciliation rumours with "cosy" club footage

The pair put on a flirtatious display while enjoying each other's company at Travis Scott's birthday celebrations in Miami.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have fuelled rumours that they have reconciled their relationship after the beauty mogul shared a cute video. The pair confirmed their split in 2019 and have remained amicable.

However, fans are convinced their romance is back on, as they put on a flirtatious display when they celebrated Travis Scott's birthday together.

Kylie and Travis have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their breakup in October 2019. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (May 2) the 23-year-old social media sensation wore a beautiful multi-coloured abstract dress as she enjoyed a private dinner with the Scott, 29 at Komodo in Miami.

Kylie and the "Goosebumps" rapper got to enjoy an intimate time together as they got the VIP treatment while sharing a meal together at one of the romantic ' birds nest tables' at the Asian fusion restaurant.

The two later partied together for his birthday celebration at LIV nightclub, where the pair were seen embracing each other on the dance floor.

Kylie even shared a strange video on Instagram of Travis slapping her foot after she had raised it. While some thought the video was bizarre, others admired their weird, yet cute act.

Travis Scott plays with Kylie Jenner's feet while vibing to the music at the club. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

In photos obtained by TheDailyMail, the pair seemed like they were having fun in each others company.

Kylie and Travis shared several laughs and smiles together, leading fans to believe their chemistry is still there.

After TheShadeRoom posted the video on Instagram, many fans took to the comments to speculate whether the pair were still together or not.

One fan wrote "Drunk in love!!!" while another added "Look like they gonna be making Snow next" playing off their daughter Stormi's name.

See other fan reactions to the pair enjoying each others time at the club below.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still together. Picture: Instagram

Fans speculate whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together again. Picture: Instagram

Fans admire Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's connection. Picture: Instagram

