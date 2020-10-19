Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark reunion rumours with cosy photos

The former couple announced their split in October last year.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have left the rumour mill spinning once again after posting some cosy pictures together.

Fans are wondering whether the former couple are back together after Jenner, 23, shared some snaps of herself alongside the 'Highest In The Room' rapper, 29, in a sponsored post for designer Givenchy.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked reunion rumours this weekend after posting some cosy photos. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

"Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial this collection is wow, " Kylie captioned the post, "congrats !!! can’t wait to see more."

In the first photo, Travis can be seen standing just behind Kylie, leaning his head against the wall and lifting his shirt up. In the second image, the rapper is topless as Kylie poses in her new outfit.

Kylie's older sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE", while momager Kris Jenner commented, "Wowza !!!"

Kylie and Travis split up in October last year after two years of dating. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie and Travis started dating in the spring of 2017 after attending Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

They announced their split in October last year, and have been coparenting Stormi since their break-up, hanging out together as a family and even vacationing together.

Both Kylie and Travis are yet to comment on the rumours.