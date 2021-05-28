Kylie Jenner responds to claims she bullied model on set of ex BF Tyga's music video

The beauty mogul has addressed model Victoria Vanna's claims that she bullied her on set at Tyga's 2015 music video shoot.

Kylie Jenner has come forward and addressed recent claims that she bullied a model on the set of her ex-boyfriend Tyga's 2015 music video for the song 'Ice Cream Man'.

Earlier this week, model Victoria Vanna took to TikTok to claim that the billionaire makeup mogul and her friends were 'bullying' her and laughing at her on set of the music video shoot.

Victoria Vanna claimed that Kylie was 'whispering and pointing and making fun of how [she] was dancing'. Picture: Instagram/@victoriavanna

According to Vanna had claimed that along with former BFF Jordyn Woods and her current best friend Stassie Karanikolaou - Kylie and her friends started behaving like a scene from the 2004 film Mean Girls.

"As soon as I walk out, she's looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing," Victoria claimed in her TikTok video.

The model then claimed Kylie allegedly made fun of the way she was dancing and 'bouncing her booty' adding: 'like just making fun of me, clearly.'

'I'm literally full-on crying, and I decide that I'm gonna go outside,' she claimed.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2011. The couple had an on-off relationship until they eventually called it quits in 2017. Picture: Getty

'So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce'

'I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald's.'

Vanna continued: 'And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them.'

'Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they're literally still talking abut me.' she said.

Victoria then alleged that Tyga's entourage tried to make her feel better about being bullied by saying Kylie must have felt 'intimidated' by her.'

'Everybody told me not to worry because she was a b***h to everyone when she was in places... and even Tyga's friends told me she just was intimidated,' she claimed.

On Thursday (May 27) American blog TheShadeRoom reposted Vanna's story time video, where fans immediately tagged Kylie to notify her of what the model has claimed.

Kylie took to the publications comment section and simply wrote: '.. this never happened' denying Vanna's claims.

Kylie Jenner swiftly shut down Victoria Vanna's claims that she bullied her. Picture: Instagram/@theshaderoom

Kylie, 23, and rapper Tyga, 31, were on-and-off for years before calling it quits in 2017.

The social media sensation then moved on to rapper Travis Scott and welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.