Kylie Jenner kisses 'forever valentine' Stassie Karanikolaou in loved-up post

15 February 2023, 14:59

Kylie spent Valentines Day with her BFF Stassie, and shared a sweet post to commemorate the day.

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet post on Instagram with her 'forever valentine', bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The pair posted a joint Instagram post of the two posing together on a basketball court in matching outfits.

The 25-year-old reality star has recently split with on/off boyfriend Travis Scott, and spent Valentines Day with bestie Stassie.

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Kylie and Stassie wore matching outfits in their Valentines post.
Kylie and Stassie wore matching outfits in their Valentines post. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Stassie wore matching leather jackets and dark blue jeans, and shared a kiss as they celebrated the day together.

This post seems to have confirmed that she did not spend the day with ex Travis Scott, due to the lack of extravagance from his behalf.

The pair puckered up as Stassie left the comment "forever & then some" to Kylie's post.

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire and everyone is saying the same thing

The pair also puckered up for the camera.
The pair also puckered up for the camera. Picture: Instagram
Kylie and Travis are rumoured to be on the rocks.
Kylie and Travis have now reportedly split. . Picture: Getty Images

Last month, it was rumoured that Kylie and Travis called it quits for the second time after spending Christmas and New Year's apart from each other.

Kylie recently posted about her two children's birthdays at the start of this month, and Travis featured in none of Stormi and Aire's celebratory posts.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Stassie have been spending lots of time with each other, including getaways and staycations.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Rihanna

Khloe Kardashian praised for posting 'unedited' bikini photos

Khloe Kardashian praised for posting 'unedited' bikini photos

Iggy Azalea responds as ex Playboi Carti is arrested for 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'

Iggy Azalea responds as ex Playboi Carti is arrested for 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'

Iggy Azalea

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted at marriage counselling office amid cheating rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted at marriage counselling office amid cheating rumours

Trending

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Ice Spice responds to 9-year-old North West's viral drawing of her

Ice Spice responds to 9-year-old North West's viral drawing of her

Chris Brown reveals why he won't ever perform at the Super Bowl

Chris Brown reveals why he won't ever perform at the Super Bowl

Chris Brown

Chris Brown fans convinced he KISSED fan on stage during Dublin show

Chris Brown fans convinced he KISSED fan on stage during Dublin show

Chris Brown

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection