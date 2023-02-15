Kylie Jenner kisses 'forever valentine' Stassie Karanikolaou in loved-up post

Kylie spent Valentines Day with her BFF Stassie, and shared a sweet post to commemorate the day.

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet post on Instagram with her 'forever valentine', bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The pair posted a joint Instagram post of the two posing together on a basketball court in matching outfits.

The 25-year-old reality star has recently split with on/off boyfriend Travis Scott, and spent Valentines Day with bestie Stassie.

Kylie and Stassie wore matching outfits in their Valentines post. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Stassie wore matching leather jackets and dark blue jeans, and shared a kiss as they celebrated the day together.

This post seems to have confirmed that she did not spend the day with ex Travis Scott, due to the lack of extravagance from his behalf.

The pair puckered up as Stassie left the comment "forever & then some" to Kylie's post.

The pair also puckered up for the camera. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Travis have now reportedly split. . Picture: Getty Images

Last month, it was rumoured that Kylie and Travis called it quits for the second time after spending Christmas and New Year's apart from each other.

Kylie recently posted about her two children's birthdays at the start of this month, and Travis featured in none of Stormi and Aire's celebratory posts.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Stassie have been spending lots of time with each other, including getaways and staycations.