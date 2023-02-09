Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

The 25-year-old reality star has built up a property profile worth mega bucks.

Kylie Jenner is known for her reality star status as well as makeup mogul antics, but has also made quite the impact in property too.

Her housing empire features houses and apartments on each side of the US coast, and is recently building another mega mansion worth millions near her mum, Kris Jenner.

So, how many houses does Kylie have? What do they look like inside? Here's all we know about Kylie's property portfolio.

Kylie's mega mansion comes complete with a luscious swimming pool. Picture: Instagram