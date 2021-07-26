Kylie Jenner fans go wild after Flo Milli shares a photo with Travis Scott

26 July 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 12:29

The beauty mogul's fans have 'harassed' Flo Milli after she shared a photo of her and Travis Scott together on her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner fans swamped rapper Flo Milli's Instagram DM's with hate mail after she shared a photo of her and Travis Scott.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Fans suggested the pair were dating after the 'Back Pack' rapstress shared a photo of her and Travis and on Saturday (Jul 24th).

Flo Milli shares a photo of her and Travis Scott on her Instagram Stories.
Flo Milli shares a photo of her and Travis Scott on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram/@flomillishit

Flo Milli was pictured close to Travis in the photo, which she captioned: 'Real life Barbie & Ken vibeeesss' alongside a pink love heart emoji.

Fans immediately began speculating whether the pair were more than just friends. This comes after Kylie and Travis confirmed they were back together last month.

One fan wrote: "Is Flo Milli dating Travis Scott? Cause why would she take a picture with him and say “Real life Barbie & Ken vibes” Barbie & Ken was f**king lmaooooo" while another added "Flo Milli and Travis Scott >>>>> Kylie".

Other fans defended Flo Milli, claiming the pair are just friends and know each other due to them both being rappers.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner confirmed their relationship as they attended The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit with their daughter Stormi in June.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner confirmed their relationship as they attended The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit with their daughter Stormi in June. Picture: Getty

However, this did not stop the abusive messages Flo Milli received in her DMs. She took to twitter to share screenshots of a fan who messaged her "Are you stupid b**ch? You dumb".

She also received comments of people claiming she's disrespecting Kylie and Travis' relationship.

Flo Milli responds to fans sending her abuse online over her photo with Travis Scott
Flo Milli responds to fans sending her abuse online over her photo with Travis Scott. Picture: Twitter/@_FloMilli

In response to the backlash, Flo Milli wrote: 'all I said was I look like barbie and he looks like ken '. She followed up with another tweet, writing: 'leave me alone'.

See fans reactions below.

