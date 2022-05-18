Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown to Met Gala was 'big mistake,' says original designer

The designer of the dress told EW that he believes Kim wearing the gown was a big mistake, adding "it was designed for Marilyn. Nobody else should be seen in that dress"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian was shaded by the original designer of Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, after he shared his opinion on her wearing it in a recent interview.

Bob Mackie, who drew the original sketch for the iconic gown, and was the assistant to Jean Louis revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he thought "it was a big mistake".

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Marilyn was a goddess" he said. "A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress".

He went onto say that he believes Kim wearing the gown was 'undoubtably damaging to its preservation and structural integrity'. Telling EW that he was 13-years-old when he sketch the gown, the original designer was meant for Marilyn and Marilyn only.

Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, for his upcoming 45th birthday. Picture: Getty

Host Alicia Malone, who had a chat with Mackie about the dress in the series Follow the Thread went onto raise concerns about Kim's impact on the gown, adding:

"There are all the issues with the actual preservation of the dress and things like oxygen can affect a dress. Usually, these outfits are kept very much in controlled environments and we see that with the Met".

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"The Costume Institute is so careful about how they are handling these historic items. So, it was quite alarming that she was able to wear it. I personally wish she wore a replica instead of the real thing".

Arguing that there are similarities between Kardashian and Monroe, she states "You can draw many parallels between Marilyn Monroe and Kim Kardashian in the way that they're both very publicity savvy".

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Of course, this was very much a publicity stunt that worked for Kim Kardashian. Marilyn Monroe was someone who also loved to create sensation, as she did with that naked dress" she continued.

"Also, they are women who have changed the ideal beauty of the moment. Marilyn Monroe, when she came in her curves became very popular during the 1950s. And we see a lot of young women vying to look like Kim Kardashian. For better or worse, she's changed the ideal body shape for women".

Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Marilyn Monroe is just such a mess of contradictions. She's not easy to place in a box and that's why she has that appeal" she claims.

"I don't know what Kim Kardashian sees in Marilyn herself or how much she knows about her history. But definitely now, Kim will be tied to that dress as Marilyn is — so it'll be the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim Kardashian also wore to the Met Gala".

Full Shot of the Historic Happy Birthday President Kennedy Dress Worn By Marilyn Monroe at Ripley's Believe It Or Not on November 07, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

The antique gown, which was dubbed "the world’s most expensive dress" was sold for US$4.81 million at a Ripley's Believe It or Not! auction. It has approx. 2,500 sparkling stones attached to it.

Monroe allegedly spent $1,440 for the Jean Louis gown she wore in 1962 at Madison Square Garden in New York City to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr President" to then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.